Plans halted for bridge at Holland’s Windmill Island Gardens

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Officials in the western Michigan city of Holland say plans to build a bridge for walkers and bicyclists to a landmark park aren’t moving forward.

The Holland Sentinel reports Parks and Recreation Director Andy Kenyon says the bridge is “basically done right now, so we have to go to Plan B.”

The bridge would have been part of the Windmill Island connector project, which included a path through the park and across the Macatawa River into Holland Township. Plans for the bridge were halted after Holland Township officials pulled out of the project when a property deal couldn’t be reached.

The city of Holland is known for its Dutch heritage and hosts the annual Tulip Time festival. The project had been in the works for several years.