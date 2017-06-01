Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A chase spanning a handful of counties across West Michigan came to an end near Benton Harbor Thursday evening.

Police in Kalamazoo say the chase started when the driver of a black Ford Focus refused to stop for police. The chase progressed from Kalamazoo County through Van Buren County before finally ending in Berrien County between exits 30 and 31 on westbound I-94.

Photos taken by a witness at the scene show the vehicle damaged on the side of the road, however, the status of the driver is not known at this time.

Here is the scene on 94w between exits 30 and 31. pic.twitter.com/wxT5wDE0xW — Jenna (@JayhawkJenna) June 2, 2017

This is a developing story.