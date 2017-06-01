× Search warrant leads to meth lab at Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a search warrant lead to the arrest of a man who was allegedly manufacturing drugs after they received several complains from nearby residents.

Officers executed the search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of Konkle Street Wednesday around 9 p.m.

During the search, officers located approximately eight grams of meth and other meth-making paraphernalia.

A 28-year-old was arrested on several charges and is currently awaiting arraignment.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observed at 343-2100.