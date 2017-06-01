Teen jogger dies week after getting hit by car

HOLLAND, Mich. — A teenage jogger died more than a week after being hit by a car.

Overisel Reformed Church says Julie Genzink, 19, died Thursday afternoon. She was jogging with a friend May 24 near 142nd Avenue and 38th St when they crossed the road while a car was driving towards them. The driver saw the two and tried to slow down but wasn’t able to avoid hitting Genzink.

Allegan County deputies said in a release they do not suspect the driver of being at fault.

There will be a prayer service at the church Friday evening at 6 p.m. for the community to show their support to the Genzink family. The church is located at 4706 142nd Ave.