Todd and Leigh Ann compete in speedy diaper changing competition

Fox 17 Morning Mix and Great Start Parent Coalition Kent County is reaching out to you, the community, to help collect diapers for families in need in The Drive to One Million!

After talking about the importance of clean diapers for babies, we decided to have a little fun competition. Watch the video above to watch Todd and Leigh Ann change multiple stuffed animals into diapers as fast as they can!

To learn more information about the diaper drive or to make a monetary donation, visit firststepskent.org/diaper-drive.