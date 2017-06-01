Trial date set for suspect charged in nightclub shooting

Posted 4:05 AM, June 1, 2017, by
Court-gavel-and-justice

CINCINNATI (AP) — A trial date has been set for a man charged in connection with a gunbattle at a Cincinnati nightclub that left two people dead and 15 others injured.

Court records show that Cornell Beckley’s trial, which had been scheduled for May 30, has been pushed back to Nov. 1 at the request of the defense.

Beckley is facing two murder charges and numerous other counts in connection with the March shooting at the Cameo nightclub. The 27-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the gunbattle developed from a neighborhood “feud over nothing.” The club has since closed.

Beckley’s attorney says there’s no evidence showing his client “fired a shot at anyone.”

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 26.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s