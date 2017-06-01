Two arrested for Van Buren Co. home invasion

Posted 9:12 AM, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 09:22AM, June 1, 2017

Robert Taylor

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been arrested after a home invasion last week in Van Buren County.

The incident happened on May 25 at 175 E. Main Street in the Village of Breedsville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were heading to the scene when the caller advised the two suspects had run into a heavily wooded area nearby. Deputies set up a perimeter and a K9 tracked the suspects and found them a short time later.  Deputies also recovered the stolen items from the home.

Robert Dellin Taylor has been arraigned on Home Invasion charges and released on bond. The second suspect is a juvenile and his name has not been released.

