Water rescue underway for person in Kalamazoo Lake

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Crews are working to find a person in Kalamazoo lake after their boat reportedly overturned.

The Assistant Director at Allegan County Dispatch tells FOX 17 that crews are still working to establish the situation in Saugatuck. She tells us they received a call around 12:00pm about a boat on Kalamazoo Lake that overturned, possibly throwing someone into the water.

The call came in from a location on Butler Road.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is currently responding the scene.

FOX 17 has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.