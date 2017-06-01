Win $1000 gift certificate to West River Carpets
64 comments
Shelia
Would love new flooring.
Ashley
Omg…my carpet in my living room is dead…shot…terrible..gotta love kids and off white carpet……i sooo need this
deb clapper
Just bought first house and I’m 43yrs old. Now I need to make it my own.
Jayne Martin
I am a disabled veteran and I can’t afford the money to get my home ready for sale to move to be with Texas to live with my new husband.
mark harper
sure could use this to help the start of a kitchen remodel
David Hernandez
In need of new carpet would be amazing
Judy A Fabian
I would love to help my kids with there floors
Kimberly
Sure would be nice to have some. Carpet… Thank you
Michelle Voshell
HOW DO YOU ENTER???
Dian Conti
My carpet is so old and.worn out, I’d love new stuff!!!
Dr. Missy Howse-Kurtz
That is lovely.
Tracey
We just purchased our first home and desperately need to replace the carpet. New Flooring would just look amazing. We would love to be able to win and replace the carpet in the living room.
cindy mcleod
just what my new bedroom needs, bare floor for a year now
Karen
It sure would be nice to enjoy a new carpet without needing throw rugs to cover nearly the entire household’s current carpeting for a change!