GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins won Saturday night and moved into the Calder Cup Finals and one of the Griffins Zamboni drivers also pulled out a big win and got engaged.

During the second intermission, the driver had his girlfriend join him for the several spins around the Van Andel Arena, but stopped at center ice after a couple trips around and proposed.

She said ‘yes.’

Yahoo’s hockey blog Puck Daddy picked up the story Thursday.