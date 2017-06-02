’57 Chevy Bel Air and more on display at the Super Chevy Show this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 31st annual Super Chevy Show returns to Michigan to bring together the largest collection of Chevrolet vehicles on display.

One of the cars that will be available to view is a '57 Chevy Bel Air, which Todd and Leigh Ann were able to take for a test drive.

The two-day event includes all kids of family-fun with drag racing, a swap meet, a Chevy-focused performance, a marketplace and more.

The Super Chevy Show is happening June 2-3 at US 131 Motorsports Park at 1249 12th Street in Martin.

Spectator gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Admission costs $12 on Friday and $15 on Saturday for adults, and $5 for kids each day. Kids 5-years-old and under get in for free.

A full event schedule, special features and more are available at www.superchevy.com/show or www.us131msp.com.

