7 items for kids to stay active and protected in the summer sun
Buglet Bracelet Kit– $18.99
- DROP oils onto bracelet, SLAP bracelet onto your wrist or ankle, and PLAY as long as you want!
- Reusable: no expiration so you can use it all summer long.
- Add scent whenever you want! It’s not infused into the bracelet.
- Great for kids with skin sensitivities, because you don’t rub anything directly onto their skin.
SwimZip Swim Suits– starting at $29.99
- UV 50+ sun protection on clothing, so it makes pool and beach days so much easier.
- A full length zipper down the front makes is so easy to Zip on and Zip off!
- Use code SWIMZIPNEWS30 for 30% off your order.
Babo Botanicals– starting at $14.50
- Babo’s award-winning fragrance-free safe sunscreen is perfect for extra sensitive skin, protecting your family against damaging UVA and UVB rays while providing 80 minutes of water and sweat resistance.
- Babo’s Swim & SportCucumber Aloe Shampoo & Wash naturally replenishes, hydrates and purifies hair and skin from chlorine/salt/pollution/ after the pool, playground or beach leaving your hair soft, smooth and shiny.
Name Bubbles Labels– starting at $9.98
- Personalized
- Waterproof
- Dishwasher safe
- Laundry Safe
Roshambo Baby Sunglasses– starting at $20
- Virtually unbreakable and made from baby safe, super flexible, BPA free material.
- Full damage and lens replacement guarantee.
- Made in Italy and supports autism charity.
- Use code “TV” for 15% off, site-wide until June 5, 2017.
Kid’s SPIbelt– $18.99
- The Kid’s SPIbelt is perfect any active kid, they can put their house key in it, phone.
- Also great for kids that might have a medical need such as an insulin pump or EpiPen. The SPIbelt will holds an insulin pump securely to their body without bouncing or tangling. There is a pass through hole that allows cords or infusion tubing for the medical device or for headphones.
Kids’ CozyPhones– $19.97 each
- CozyPhones are built tough with a flexible and durable 36 inch braided cord and sturdy 3.5 mm stereo plug and have a sound limit of 85 decibels.
- With CozyPhones, you don’t have to struggle with headphones falling off, or the pain of hard, oversized earbuds. The speakers lay on the outside of the ear making it comfortable and safe for everyone to use.
- Great for home, school, and travel. Also a top pick for children with autism or sensory processing disorders.