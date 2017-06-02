Downtown Grand Rapids streets already closed for Festival weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you have attended Festival before, you should be able to list from memory which streets in downtown Grand Rapids are closed. But if you can't recall, here's a reminder:
- Ottawa Avenue closed between Michigan Street and Monroe Center.
- Pearl and Lyon streets closed between Monroe and Ionia avenues.
- Monroe Center closed between Monroe and Ionia avenues.
- Fountain Street closed west of Ionia Avenue.
All street closures are in effect until Sunday night, June 4, after Festival tear-down and clean-up is complete.
Remember, lane closures are in effect on Michigan Street between Monroe and Ionia avenues.
42.967250 -85.670073