Downtown Grand Rapids streets already closed for Festival weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you have attended Festival before, you should be able to list from memory which streets in downtown Grand Rapids are closed. But if you can't recall, here's a reminder:

Ottawa Avenue closed between Michigan Street and Monroe Center.

Pearl and Lyon streets closed between Monroe and Ionia avenues.

Monroe Center closed between Monroe and Ionia avenues.

Fountain Street closed west of Ionia Avenue.

All street closures are in effect until Sunday night, June 4, after Festival tear-down and clean-up is complete.

Remember, lane closures are in effect on Michigan Street between Monroe and Ionia avenues.