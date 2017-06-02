Downtown Grand Rapids streets already closed for Festival weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you have attended Festival before, you should be able to list from memory which streets in downtown Grand Rapids are closed. But if you can't recall, here's a reminder:

  • Ottawa Avenue closed between Michigan Street and Monroe Center.
  • Pearl and Lyon streets closed between Monroe and Ionia avenues.
  • Monroe Center closed between Monroe and Ionia avenues.
  • Fountain Street closed west of Ionia Avenue.

All street closures are in effect until Sunday night, June 4, after Festival tear-down and clean-up is complete.

Remember, lane closures are in effect on Michigan Street between Monroe and Ionia avenues.

