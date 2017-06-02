Getting ready for summer concerts at Meijer Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The first concert at Meijer Gardens is right around the corner, and crews are busy getting the stage ready.

Workers from Corporate Live were at the Meijer Gardens Amphitheater this afternoon, putting up lights and sound features for Sunday evening's concert at 6:30 PM. The concert will feature bands from the 1980s, including Starship, Billy Ocean, and Taylor Dayne.

Starting in July, local bands will also be performing. "Every Tuesday night in July and August we have local and regional bands on the stage," said John VanderHaagen, Public Relations Manager at Meijer Gardens. "So those shows are free to our members and included in general admission for other guests. It's a great time to come out and enjoy this amphitheater if you're not able to make it to our main series, or just a great chance to see some great upcoming local and regional acts."

The main concert series includes 30 acts. Tickets are still available for 17 of these concerts. Ticket cost varies, but is generally around $60.