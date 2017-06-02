Happy National Doughnut Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those with a sweet tooth rejoice, it is National Doughnut Day!

Every year on the first Friday of June the U.S. celebrates National Doughnut Day in honor of the Salvation Army’s event that began in Chicago in 1938.

Many years ago, members of the Salvation Army came together to honor service members during World War I by serving them doughnuts. Today the sentiment lives on with many companies offering the community deals on these treats.

Here are some deal around the area where you can gobble up some free goodies:

Marge’s Donut Den

Location: 1751 28th Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Offer: a free cake doughnut and $8 for a dozen of cake doughnuts

Sweetwater’s Donut Mill

Location: 3333 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Offer: comment on their Facebook page why you love donuts, receive the most likes, and win a FREE T-shirt and a dozen donuts.

D’Arts Donut Shop

Location: 1444 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Offer: ¢50 classic donuts all day

The Donut Conspiracy

Location: 1971 East Beltline Avenue NE Ste 123, Grand Rapids, MI

Offer: find the secret code on the Donut Conspiracy’s Facebook page and win a free donut

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Locations: 2700 E Beltline Avenue SE, Grand Rapids,MI

Offer: A free doughnut of your choice.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Locations:

6539 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 1285 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 3935 28th St SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Offer: Free classic donut with a purchase of any beverage.