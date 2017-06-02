Hearing aids improve with changing times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The number of Americans with hearing loss has doubled in the last 30 years. Fortunately, hearing aid technology is keeping up.

Fifteen years ago, there were only analog hearing aids with a basic microphone, amplifier and speaker. Now, hearing aids are syncing to mobile apps. Users can sync their hearing aids directly to their phones to adjust settings with a single swipe of a finger. When there's an incoming call, you can hear the ring in your hearing aid.

"We have hearing aids now that directly stream to technology such as your TV or telephone, specify, music apps, they’re app driven," said Beckie Kaczmarski, owner of Kaczmarski Hearing Services.

Kaczmarski says the baby boomer population will do "anything to stay connected, to stay young," so the latest hearing aid tech helps fill that need.

Hearing aids range from $600 to $4,000 and can be customized for each patient, depending on their budget, lifestyle, likes and dislikes.

There are even hearing aids available on a subscription basis. Called Lyric, the model can be worn while sleeping, in the shower, or working out at the gym.

These hearing aids are not only tech smart, they're less noticeable, and they're helping people hear clearer than ever before.

"We can really change peoples lives for the better," Kaczmarski said.

Kaczmarski hearing services offers a 30-day trial period where you can take your hearing aids home to hear how they perform in your kitchen, your car, your back yard, and so on.

To set up a basic hearing test and first-step consultation call 616-538-8220 or click here.