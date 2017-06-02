Judge dismisses discrimination suit against East Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a gender discrimination lawsuit filed against a central Michigan city by one of its former police officers.

In April, U.S. District Judge Gordon Quist ordered to dismiss the case filed in January 2016 by former East Lansing police sergeant Tresha Neff, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Neff said she was passed over for promotions because she is a woman. Neff alleged she was denied training and improved schedules that her male counterparts were allowed.

The city of East Lansing responded to the lawsuit denying the allegations, saying its decisions to promote another person over her were for “legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons.”

Neff was promoted to lieutenant more than a year after filing the lawsuit.

Quist said that even though Neff alleged unfavorable scheduling and denials of training and tuition reimbursement, she failed to prove that her male counterparts were treated more fairly.

Quist also said Neff couldn’t show how her years of experience solely made her the “plainly superior candidate.”

A motion by Neff’s lawyers to amend Quist’s decision as well as the city’s response to that motion have been sent and await final ruling.