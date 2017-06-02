Little Caesars lawyer: Lawsuit over halal pizza ‘frivolous’

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Little Caesars is firing back in a dispute with a Muslim man over halal pizza at a Detroit-area location.
Attorney J. Michael Huget says the man ordered a pepperoni pizza without pork in Dearborn but then switched his order to a hot-and-ready pizza. He says pizzas that are available for instant purchase typically aren’t halal.
Mohamad Bazzi is suing the pizza chain. Halal refers to meals that follow Islamic custom and don’t contain pork.
Huget said Friday that Bazzi’s lawsuit is “frivolous” and has “serious factual errors.”
Bazzi’s attorney, Majed Moughni (MAJ’-id MOUG’-nee), says he’s not backing down and will be adding more customers to the lawsuit. Dearborn has a large Muslim population.
steve
If he actually ate the pizza, too bad. And, if he’s still alive to tell his tale of woe, it simply shows that physically, it’s much ado about nothing. He’s simply just another money grubber that relies on the court to get rich at someone else’s expense.
Sherry E
Absolutely Steve, this guy is looking to make a quick buck off someone else’s business, and it is time the court system stops this crap from happening. These lawsuits are getting ridiculous and needs to be stopped,People are getting crazy with their stupid taking people and businesses to court over the stupidiest things and they are winning what is going on with this world these day!!!
Steve
Judge needs to find the plaintiff and his lawyer are filing a frivolous lawsuit, fine them under contempt of court and have them pay the defendant’s attorney fees. So long as there is no downside to doing this kind of crap will it continue.
If you have dietary restrictions for whatever reason, it’s up to you to take care of that, nobody else.