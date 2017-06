Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Want to get your hands on some game-worn apparel from Michigan State sports? Now is your chance.

Spartan football helmets, football, soccer and basketball jerseys, and more are up for sale at this weekend's surplus sale in East Lansing. Team plaques from past conference championships will also be for sale.

The sale is at the MSU Surplus Store at 223 Kalamazoo Street on the MSU campus from 10:00am until 5:00pm.

Visit MSU Surplus facebook page for more information.