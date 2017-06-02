Live – Kathy Griffin addresses media for first time since controversial Trump photo posted

Piggy Banks for adults; getting into the habit of saving

Posted 11:49 AM, June 2, 2017, by

Growing up as a kid, you probably had a piggy bank where every week when you got allowance, you added some money to the bank. Eventually the money added up, and you'd finally be able to get that one toy you've been saving up for.

Adulthood is no different, except our piggy bank is called a savings account. Michael Markey Jr. from Legacy Financial Network stopped by and shared some tips on how adults can save money, and help their bank account savings grow.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops at multiple locations on the following dates:

  • June 8- White Lake Community Library - 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall
  • June 13- Rockford High School-LGI Room - 4500 Kroes St., NE, Rockford
  • June 13- Howard Miller Library, 14 S. Church St., Zeeland
  • June 13- Allegan District Library - 331 Hubbard St., Allegan
  • June 15- White Lake Community Library - 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall
  • June 20- Howard Miller Library, 14 S. Church St., Zeeland
  • June 20- Rockford High School-LGI Room - 4500 Kroes St., NE, Rockford
  • June 28- Allegan District Library - 331 Hubbard St., Allegan

All workshops take place at 6:30 p.m.

To reserve a spot in one of these workshops or for more information, call (855)-LFNETWORK or (616) 589-4004.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s