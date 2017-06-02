Piggy Banks for adults; getting into the habit of saving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Growing up as a kid, you probably had a piggy bank where every week when you got allowance, you added some money to the bank. Eventually the money added up, and you'd finally be able to get that one toy you've been saving up for.

Adulthood is no different, except our piggy bank is called a savings account. Michael Markey Jr. from Legacy Financial Network stopped by and shared some tips on how adults can save money, and help their bank account savings grow.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops at multiple locations on the following dates:

June 8- White Lake Community Library - 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall

June 13- Rockford High School-LGI Room - 4500 Kroes St., NE, Rockford

June 13- Howard Miller Library, 14 S. Church St., Zeeland

June 13- Allegan District Library - 331 Hubbard St., Allegan

June 15- White Lake Community Library - 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall

June 20- Howard Miller Library, 14 S. Church St., Zeeland

June 20- Rockford High School-LGI Room - 4500 Kroes St., NE, Rockford

June 28- Allegan District Library - 331 Hubbard St., Allegan

All workshops take place at 6:30 p.m.

To reserve a spot in one of these workshops or for more information, call (855)-LFNETWORK or (616) 589-4004.