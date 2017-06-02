Road closed after Kent Co. house fire

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire Friday in Cannon Township.

The fire was reported at about 4:39 p.m. in the 6400 block of Fricke Court.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says there was no hydrant nearby and tankers were called in from several area fire departments. Crews from Cannon Township, Grattan, Portland, Rockford and Ada were assisting at the scene.

Fricke Court and Fricke Drive are closed, according to the sheriff’s department dispatch.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available