Woman critically hurt after falling from moving van

Posted 5:12 PM, June 2, 2017, by

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Battle Creek woman is in very critical condition after apparently falling from a moving van.

Township Department of Public Safety officers say witnesses reported seeing Jodi Thompson, 41, fall out of the white van that was heading west in the 900 block of E. Michigan Avenue. Thompson fell from the passenger side of the van.  The van, a Chevrolet Venture did not stop.  Police were able to find the van and the driver later and he has been interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with more information about the incident should call Emmett Twp. Public Safety at 269-968-9303 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

