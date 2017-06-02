‘Wonder Woman’ lassos $11 million Thursday night

Posted 4:28 PM, June 2, 2017, by

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wonder Woman” is off to a good start at the box office. Warner Bros. on Friday said the superhero pic drew in an estimated $11 million from Thursday night pre-shows.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 23: Connie Nielson, Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine attend Build Presents The Cast Of “Wonder Woman” at Build Studio on May 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Analysts expect the film to bring in more than $90 million across the weekend.

“Wonder Woman’s” Thursday night haul is comparable to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which brought in $11.2 million from pre-shows on its way to $94.3 million. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” meanwhile, tallied a $27.7 Thursday night.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive for “Wonder Woman,” which stars Gal Gadot in the title role. It’s currently clocking in with a 93 percent fresh ratting from Rotten Tomatoes based on 190 reviews — a much-needed critical win for Warner Bros. and DC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s