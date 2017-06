× Accident involving motorcycle closes portion of 28th Street

WYOMING, Mich. — A heads up to those planning to use 28th Street Saturday morning: 28th Street Southwest is closed between Taft Avenue SW and Burlingame Avenue SW.

We’re told the closure is due to an accident between a motorcycle and a car.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It is not clear if anyone is injured.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.