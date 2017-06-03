Adpoting, fostering with Harbor Humane

WEST OLIVE, Mich. -- The Harbor Humane Society has kittens and puppies available for adoption at the shelter until 2pm Saturday.

If they are not adopted on Saturday they will be available for visits by appointment since they will be going back into foster until they are adopted.

If you would like to foster, they are looking for families to take care of kittens up until they are approximately 7-8 weeks old.

Potential fosters need to fill out a foster application if they are interested.

Upcoming Event:

Ale's for Tails - July 21 from 6 pm - 10:30 pm. The 3rd Annual Ales for Tails event will feature local bands, craft beers, food trucks, a silent auction, and 50/50 raffle.

