Blood drive to honor late student, basketball player

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A special blood drive is scheduled for Saturday at the Fennville Middle School.

The community is coming together in honor of former student Wes Leonard who died back in 2011 unexpectedly on the basketball court after making the game-winning shot to send his school to the state regional playoffs.

All blood types are needed so if you want to donate the event goes from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. Saturday. All you have to do is show up with your donor card and drivers license.

The American Red Cross will also be presenting a new AED to Black River Public Schools in Holland because when Leonard collapsed there was an AED near him but it didn’t have a battery.