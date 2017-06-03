× Buy your ticket! Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is $337 million

LANSING, Mich. — The cash keeps piling up for Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, which stands at $337 million. The cash option for the jackpot is about $209 million.

If a Michigan player win’s Saturday’s $337 million jackpot, it would equal the largest Powerball prize won in the state.

Players still have plenty of time to purchase tickets for a chance to win the big jackpot. Players may buy Powerball tickets for Saturday’s drawing at Lottery retailers throughout the state and online until 9:45 p.m.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerballlive.com/powerball.