Car show to raise money for local food pantry

IONIA, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun to do Saturday in the Ionia area, there are two fun events for the entire family.

First up is the Cruisin’ classic car, truck and bike show which goes from 9 a.m. until 4  p.m. downtown on Washington Street. All proceeds raised will go towards the local food pantry.

The Ionia County Fairgrounds are also set to be filled with food trucks galore for the Cruisin’ Foods and Brews Food Truck Festival.  More than a dozen trucks will be on site including barbecue, ice cream, and a whole lot more.

