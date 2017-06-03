× Kalamazoo County bridge work starts Monday

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin 2 1/2 months of bridge work on Interstate 94 in Kalamazoo County on Monday.

MDOT will be sealing several bridges on I-94 between 12th Street and Lovers Lane near Portage. The $513,000 investment includes bridge crack sealing, resealing joints and deck patching.

The work is expected to continue through Friday, Aug. 25.

MDOT says bridge sealing extends the life of the structures and improves ride quality.

The bridge work will require lane closures. One lane will be open in each direction.

From 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, June 9 to 12 and June 16 to 19, the southbound U.S. 131 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed and detoured west on I-94 to southbound Ninth Street.

For a map and project details, visit Mi Drive at http://bit.ly/2seaZJx on the Web.