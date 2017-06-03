Missing teacher’s husband: ‘I feel like I’m being victimized’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. — Friday afternoon Portage police named Christoper Lockhart as a person of interest in the case of his missing wife, Theresa. Investigators said he has been “uncooperative," not answering questions, nor giving them information when requested.

Friday night, Lockhart gave his side of the story.

“For police to say I’m a person of interest, there’s nothing,” Lockhart said by phone Friday night.

He declined both an on-camera interview and one recorded over the phone. However he spoke at length about the situation and what happened the last time he saw his wife.

“I feel like I’m being victimized,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart told FOX 17 he’d been hesitant to speak about Theresa and what happened because he was thinking of her privacy. He said she suffered from anxiety and was having trouble at the school where she teaches Spanish in Schoolcraft. She even wrote up a letter of resignation, he claims.

The night she disappeared, on May 18, he said she mentioned to him that she needed to get help. He then went to bed and when he awoke, he said he couldn’t find her anywhere in the house. He hesitated in contacting police because she's run away from home before, Lockhart told FOX 17. About 2-3 years ago, she left home without a word and checked into Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

“I don’t know what happened,” Lockhart said about her disappearance.

Since then he said police have been at his door asking him questions. When they found her vehicle at the Park-n-Ride and they returned it to him, he thought he wasn’t needed anymore in the investigation, Lockhart said. When word spread that he was a person of interest, he said people have been driving by his home slowly. He all-around feels he’s being maligned.

“It’s been two weeks,” Lockhart said. “I’m really really worried about my wife.”