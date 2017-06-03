Motorcyclist injured after crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

Posted 8:10 PM, June 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:13PM, June 3, 2017
Ambulance-stock-photo

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police say a 55-year-old man from Grandville was critically injured when he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. along westbound I-94 between S. Westnedge  Avenue and Portage Road.

The motorcyclist reportedly lost control, skidded across the two westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier, according to a press release from the Portage Public Safety. No one else was involved in the crash, officials added.

The highway was shutdown for about three hours while police investigated the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s