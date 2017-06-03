× Motorcyclist injured after crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police say a 55-year-old man from Grandville was critically injured when he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. along westbound I-94 between S. Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road.

The motorcyclist reportedly lost control, skidded across the two westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier, according to a press release from the Portage Public Safety. No one else was involved in the crash, officials added.

The highway was shutdown for about three hours while police investigated the crash.