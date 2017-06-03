× Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured 1

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver of a car who drove his car into a building and injured his passenger before leaving the scene.

It happened about 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Portage Road.

Officers say the driver was driving a blue 2005 Cadillac CTS on Forest Drive when he ran a stop sign, crossed over five lanes of traffic, and struck the building.

The driver fled before crews could arrive but left his passenger in the car who was later transported to Bronson Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car is being identified as a man between 30 and 40 years old, 6 foot tall and a thin build. Police say he has a shaved head with a scruffy beard and was last seen wearing black running pants and a black t-shirt.

Police believe speed and possible drug use could be the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.