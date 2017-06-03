× Racing moped driver injured after running into the back of a car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a street race gone wrong.

We’re told the man, in his 30’s, was racing another moped Friday night when he crashed into a car that was trying to turn into a driveway in the 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue SE.

The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with critical injuries to his head.

Police say the other driver he was racing took off from the scene before officers could arrive.

The driver of the car that was hit was not injured.

It is not clear if the moped driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.