× Warm weekend with a few storms possible tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — Despite a cool start with most of us achieving morning lows in the 50s this morning (and a few upper 40s north of Grand Rapids), we are expecting today to be one of the warmest days we’ve had so far this season. A warm front to our west will reach the FOX 17 viewing area by late afternoon, which will bring a southwesterly breeze along with temperatures in the middle 80s away from Lake Michigan. Here is where that warm front is as of this early morning writing:

An area of low pressure now in northwestern Minnesota will slide to the east/southeast later tonight, and possibly generate some showers and storms in West Michigan. There is actually a marginal risk for severe weather late tonight into early tomorrow morning for a good portion of the area. Hail up to an inch in diameter and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be the primary threats with any severe storms that develop:

The warm weather will continue tomorrow with a few lingering showers possible before noon. Cooler air will slide in for the upcoming workweek with highs in the 70s and lows mainly in the 50s.