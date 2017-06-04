× Family remembers victim who allegedly fell from van as loving mother

EMMETT TWP., Mich. — We are learning more about the woman who is still clinging to life after allegedly falling out of a moving fan near Battle Creek Friday.

The family of 41-year-old Jodi Thompson tell FOX 17 that she was a loving mother of two and was also a step mother.

They say she was always there for everyone and was always known for being a shoulder to lean on for support.

Her family says her boyfriend was driving the van that allegedly fell out of a moving van on East Michigan Avenue. The driver left the scene of the accident and his car was later tracked down by police.

Police say this couple “does not have a very good history”.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say the man that was driving has been interviewed but no charges have been filed.