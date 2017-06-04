Golfing to end the veteran PTSD nightmare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. – When service members return home from battle, often times, that’s when they face the biggest battle yet. PTSD and veteran suicide is all too common in the U.S. and a group of mothers want you to grab your golf clubs and hit the links to help stop it.

The North Kent Blue Star Mothers, a group of moms who all have sons or daughters in the armed services, are hosting a golf outing at Scott Lake Golf Course in Belmont to raise funds for PTSD resources.

The Blue Star Mothers chapters from Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties are joining forces to strengthen local outreach groups and resources that could save a life.

The outing will be held on Saturday, July 29th with a 12:30pm registration and a 1:30pm shotgun start.

It’s just $60 per player and that includes your round and a steak dinner afterwards.

Raffle prizes are in the mix, as is a $50,000 shootout and putting competition during play.

Check out the video above for more info on the golf outing and some emotional stories from representatives from some of the Blue Star Mothers.