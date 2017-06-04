Grandville Baseball and Softball Win Districts

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Softball and baseball districts were at Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon.

The Grandville Softball team won 2-1 with a walkoff homerun to take home the district trophy and the Grandville baseball won 5-0 over Jenison to claim their district title.

