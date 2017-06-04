Illinois rider hurt when 2 personal watercraft crash in Cass County

Posted 11:03 AM, June 4, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11AM, June 4, 2017
sheriff-cruiser

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Illinois man was injured when two personal watercraft crashed on a Cass County lake Saturday.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 3:30 p.m. Saturday deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s marine division investigated a personal watercraft accident on Shavehead Lake in Porter Township. The investigation showed that a personal watercraft  being ridden by Kyle Hughes, 25, of Mokena, Ill., lost control and struck another personal watercraft ridden by Ryan Zawadzki, 24, of Frankfort, Ill.

Hughes was injured in the accident and was transported in a personal vehicle to Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Ind.

Zawadzki was not hurt in the accident.

Behnke said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The marine division was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s road patrol division.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s