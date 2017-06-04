× Illinois rider hurt when 2 personal watercraft crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Illinois man was injured when two personal watercraft crashed on a Cass County lake Saturday.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 3:30 p.m. Saturday deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s marine division investigated a personal watercraft accident on Shavehead Lake in Porter Township. The investigation showed that a personal watercraft being ridden by Kyle Hughes, 25, of Mokena, Ill., lost control and struck another personal watercraft ridden by Ryan Zawadzki, 24, of Frankfort, Ill.

Hughes was injured in the accident and was transported in a personal vehicle to Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Ind.

Zawadzki was not hurt in the accident.

Behnke said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The marine division was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s road patrol division.