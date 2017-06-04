× Kalamazoo shots fired call leads to standoff, felonious assault arrest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A call to investigate gunshots being fired resulted in a standoff and an arrest in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

At 3:46 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Oakland Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers interviewed three people who reported being shot at by a man with a gun.

None of the victims was injured.

The investigation led officers to a suspect’s residence in that same area. Officers sought a search warrant for the residence that was authorized by the courts. The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team, hostage negotiators and a canine unit were activated to secure the area, ensure safety and execute the search warrant.

After more than two hours of repeated attempts to contact the suspect and open a dialogue, the SWAT team opened a front bay window to encourage cooperation and communication. The suspect — a 59-year-old Kalamazoo man — immediately responded to this and surrendered.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The weapon believed to have been used in the incident was not located during an ensuing search.

The suspect was arrested on multiple counts of felonious assault and is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.