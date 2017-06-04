More than 500 volleyball teams competing at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of teams facing off at DeVos Place this weekend for a chance to qualify in one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the U.S.

Thousands of young women ages 12-18 from Michigan, Indiana, and some from as far as Canada all competing in the MJVBA Championships.

Roughly 5,000 players between the ages will compete both Saturday and Sunday all hoping to qualify for the AAU junior volleyball championship games coming up in a few weeks.

The tournament ends Sunday around 9 p.m.

