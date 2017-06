Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Donut Conspiracy features a variety of craft donuts from snickers to maple bacon donuts.

Owners say they are planning to reveal some new flavors soon along with contests and expanding their business soon.

The Donut Conspiracy is located at 1971 E. Beltline Ave NE Ste 123, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.