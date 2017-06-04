Two Zeeland residents injured in Holland Township crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 2:17 p.m. at the intersection of Riley Street and 104th Avenue in Holland Township.
Police say a 17-year-old female driver from Holland failed to stop at the intersection and struck another vehicle on the passenger side. The teenager was not hurt in the crash and was cited for failing to stop at the intersection.
The 72-year-old male driver and his 73-year-old female passenger, both of Zeeland, were injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and both were listed in stable condition.