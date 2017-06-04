Walk planned to raise money in honor of Rebekah Bletsch

Posted 3:41 AM, June 4, 2017, by , Updated at 04:00AM, June 4, 2017

Rebekah Bletsch

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Three years after she was killed while jogging near her home, loved ones of Rebekah Bletsch plan to hold a special event in her honor.

The 3rd Annual Remembrance Walk in downtown Muskegon is planned for June 18th.

The organziers are asking for a $10 donation to walk with the money going toward Bletsch’s daughter’s college fund, and Puppies Breath Rescue in Grand Haven which is a charity chosen by her daughter.

The trial for her accused killer, Jeffrey Willis, is set to begin later this month.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s