Warmer, sunnier Sunday before cooling down Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — After some morning showers and even a few thunderstorms, skies should clear up quickly this morning. We'll spend most of the day in the dry slot of an area of low pressure that is now making it's way across Lake Michigan.

Here is a look at this low and an associated cold front as of this early morning writing:

Any early morning showers should end by 9:00 AM this morning, with plenty of sunshine moving in this afternoon:

That cold front will drop through the area late tonight, setting the stage for a much cooler day on Monday. Tomorrow's highs will generally be in the lower to middle 70s, with some 60s along the lakeshore:

The weather will generally stay cool for the rest of the week as well. An isolated shower is possible on Tuesday, and more thunderstorm activity is possible on Friday.