× Detroit considers expanding police video surveillance effort

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit is considering making a program that includes police monitoring of real-time video surveillance mandatory for certain businesses.

The Detroit News reports an ordinance is being drafted that would make it mandatory for all venues that serve customers after 10 p.m. to join Project Green Light, which aims to reduce crime through the use of high-definition video cameras at businesses.

Police personnel have access to live feeds from the cameras. Police say the ordinance could cover stores, gas stations, sports stadiums and concert venues. Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey says he hopes to have the ordinance ready for a council vote within three months.

Those involved in the voluntary project says it’s helped police quickly identify suspects and speed the pace of arrests for weapons crimes and carjackings.