Detroit Lions Summer Football Camp

Over the past 13 summers, the Detroit Lions Football Education Division has conducted summer camps in over 60 Michigan cities and has impacted over 14,500 participants.

Boys and girls ages 6 – 14 are eligible to participate in the West Michigan camps and will be grouped based on age and skill level.  Camps are non-contact and designed to improve beginning, intermediate, or advance skill levels.

Summer camp benefits:

  • High energy, non-contact, fundamental football instruction
  • Interactive drills and skills competitions
  • Emphasis on USA Football’s Heads Up Tackling and Blocking – for a better and safer game
  • Individual character development with an emphasis on the Detroit Lions 5 Points of Pride
  • Appearances by current or former Detroit Lions players (select camps only)
  • 10:1 athlete to coach ratio
  • All Lions Summer Camp Participants will receive two tickets to a 2017 Detroit Lions home pre-season game! (Exact game TBD)

Here are the camp dates scheduled in West Michigan:

City                                        Location                                               Date

Hudsonville                        Eagle Stadium                                    June 26-29

Middleville                          Thornapple Kellogg H.S.                     July 22-23

Greenville                           Greenville High School                       July 29-30

Grand Rapids                     MSA Fieldhouse                                 July 31 – August 3

For more information, please visit:  http://www.detroitlions.com/youth-programs/summer-camps-2017.html

