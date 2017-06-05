Diocese ordains three new priests for Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Diocese of Grand Rapids ordained three West Michigan men as priests this past weekend.

Deacons Stephen J. Durkee, Steven W. Geerling and Kyle J. Kilpatrick were ordained Saturday at the Cathedral of St. Andrew.

The diocese says that Durkee has been appointed parochial vicar of Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Rockford, Geerling has been appointed as parochial vicar of St. John Vianney Parish in Wyoming and Kilpatrick has been appointed as parochial vicar of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Holland.

