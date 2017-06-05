Fatal Grandville fire determined to be accidental

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – A house fire that killed a 27-year-old man in Grandville has been ruled accidental.

Fire investigators say that Casey Dykhouse, the owner of the home in the 3200 block of 30th Street SW, was known to sit on the enclosed front porch and smoke cigarettes. The fire started on the porch on May 28.

Investigators say that Dykhouse also used combustible containers, like plastic coffee cups and a cardboard box to collect his smoking materials. The home did have smoke alarms, but not on the porch and by the time Dykhouse was aware of the fire he could not escape the heavy smoke.

Investigators say Dykhouse died from smoke inhalation.