Forest Hills Central, Mona Shores set for Soccer Showdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The girls soccer regional at Portage Central High School this week is loaded. Tuesday night the host Mustangs (17-3-2) will play 2nd ranked Brighton at 5 p.m. followed by top-ranked Forest Hills Central meeting 3rd ranked Mona Shores, the winners will play Friday night at 6 p.m. in the regional final.

The Rangers and Sailors both enter Tuesday nights semifinal unbeaten. The Rangers were undefeated last year until a loss to Canton in the state semifinals. Shores won its first district title since 2007 Saturday and had an unbeaten regular season for the first time in school history.

Tuesday night is set up for a great night on the pitch in Portage.