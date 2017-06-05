× Former Shelby police chief sentenced to jail for embezzlement

HART, Mich. — The former Shelby police chief was sentenced for embezzlement Monday afternoon.

The Oceana County Press reports that Robert Wilson, 62, was sentenced to serve 150 days in jail and pay $70,000 in restitution for embezzling between $20,000 – $50,000 and false vehicle code certification.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette said Wilson performed car inspection jobs and didn’t report the fees he collected to the village. He is said to have inspected 699 “salvage vehicles” between December 2013 and November 2015 that he never reported.

Wilson plead guilty to the charges in April. He was fired from the Shelby police department last summer.